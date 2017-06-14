Star Tribune Recommends
Variety
Injured Paula Abdul bows out of tonight's New Kids concert at Xcel Center
The concert will go on without the famous talent judge.
Stage & Arts
Theater company behind 'Madea' production that was shut down is dissolving
New Epic Theater closes shop after actors blew the whistle on dangerous working conditions and a general lack of trust.
Variety
Minnesota arts groups nab $4.4 million from National Endowment for the Arts
Organizations in the state got 30 awards in the latest round of NEA grants, announced Wednesday.
Music
The Weeknd finally facing Twin Cities fans again Sept. 24 at Xcel Center
Canada's "I Can't Feel My Face" hitmaker will hit St. Paul on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour after skipping us on other recent tours.
Music
Minnesota musicians rally in new song to protest proposed PolyMet mine
Members of Semisonic and Hippo Campus, Lucy Michelle, Jillian Rae and Timothy Franzich came together ahead of a rally Saturday at the State Capitol.
