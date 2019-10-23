Deidre Schmidt

The CEO of CommonBond Communities said it has closed this month on four transactions that will result in 267 affordable homes through new construction of 166 units of housing in the Twin Cities and renovation of 101 units.

CEO Diedre Schmidt added that CommonBond, the St. Paul-based developer and manager of affordable housing that is the largest in Minnesota, expects to produce a record 925 housing units in total this year at an average cost of about $200,000, including renovation and new construction.

“And we are tens of thousands of units behind in Minnesota,” Schmidt said. “The support we are starting to get from employers is really critical.”

Schmidt said CommonBond and other nonprofit housing managers increasingly are working jointly with for-profit developers, as well as major employers who want to see more housing, whether in Shakopee or inner-city Minneapolis. The recent CommonBond developments include: