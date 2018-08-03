Coming to a suburb near you: Great writers. Cost to see them: $0.

The lineup of 10 writers for the fall season of Club Book includes National Book Award finalist David Grann, former Star Tribune writer Curt Brown, feminist journalist Peggy Orenstein and African-American historian and author of “The Butler,” Wil Haygood.

The free lecture series — a program of the Metropolitan Library Service Agency and funded by the state Legacy Amendment — brings notable writers to venues outside of the two downtowns.

Here’s the 2018 fall lineup:

Karin Slaughter, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, R.H. Stafford Public Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury. Slaughter is a mystery writer with nearly 20 thrillers published, which have sold 35 million copies across 120 countries. She is best known for the Grant County series, which centers on a small-town-Georgia pediatrician.

Abdi Nor Iftin, 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Augsburg University, 623 22nd Av. S., Mpls. The Somali expat is the author of “Call Me American.” His story was also told on the “This American Life” podcast.

Peggy Orenstein, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25, R.H. Stafford Public Library, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury. Orenstein writes about gender norms and expectations. Her books include “Cinderella Ate My Daughter” and “Girls & Sex.” Her new book is an anthology called “Don’t Call Me Princess: Essays of Girls, Women, Sex and Life.”

Eli Saslow, 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Roseville Public Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is the author of “Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist,” which will be published this fall. Saslow is a writer for the Washington Post and ESPN magazine.

Curt Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Northtown Public Library, 711 County Road 10, Blaine. The longtime writer for the Star Tribune is the author of several books of regional history, including “So Terrible a Storm” and “Minnesota 1918,” which chronicles a pivotal year in the state.

Julia Glass, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Prior Lake Public Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Av. SE., Prior Lake. Glass won the National Book Award for “Three Junes,” and has gone on to publish several other novels, including her latest, “A House Among the Trees.”

Brian Freeman, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Chanhassen Public Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen. The Twin Cities mystery writer is the author of the Jonathan Stride series, set in Duluth and northern Minnesota. Freeman has won the Macavity Award, and was a finalist for the Edgar and Anthony awards.

Wil Haygood, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Rondo Community Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul. African-American historian and memoirist Haygood is a writer for the Washington Post and author of “The Butler: Witness to History,” which was made into a movie starring Oprah Winfrey. He is also the author of several biographies, including Thurgood Marshall and Sammy Davis Jr. His new book, “Tigerland,” will be published this fall.

David Grann, 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Southdale Public Library, 7001 York Av. S., Edina. Grann, who writes for the New Yorker, is the author of “The Lost City of Z” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a finalist for a National Book Award. His new book, “The White Darkness,” will be published this fall.

Deborah Blum, 7 p.m. Nov. 14, Galaxie Public Library, 14955 Galaxie Av., Apple Valley. Science writer Blum’s first book, “The Monkey Wars,” grew from a series she wrote for the Sacramento Bee about the ethical implications of using primates in research. Her newest book is “Poison Squad: One Chemist’s Single-Minded Crusade for Food Safety at the Turn of the Twentieth Century.”