Iron Range taconite producer Cleveland Cliffs, has agreed to buy Ohio-based steel producer AK Steel Holding in a $1.1 billion stock deal that will create a fully integrated iron and steel making enterprise, officials announced Tuesday.

With the purchase, Cliffs, which owns United Taconite, Northshore Mining and part of Hibbing Taconite on Minnesota’s Iron Range, will combine its key mining and iron pelletizing businesses in Minnesota and Michigan with AK Steel’s skills in making carbon and stainless steel tubing products, hot and cold-stamped components, and die design and tooling products.

Iron ore is the key ingredient in steelmaking; officials said the deal is considered a smart way for Cliffs to not only expand but to create a fully integrated business that can convert raw iron ore into finished steel products and tap new and higher end customers.

Together, Cliffs and AK Steel will have a presence across the entire manufacturing process, from [iron ore] mining to pelletizing to the development and production of finished, high-value steel-products, including ‘Next Generation’ advanced high strength steels for automotive and other markets,” Cliffs officials said in a statement.

AK Steel, which is based in Greater Cincinnati, employs 9,500 and serves multiple markets including automotive, infrastructure, manufacturing and electrical power customers. AK Steel has manufacturing plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe.

Once combined, Cleveland Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves will lead the combined firm.

“For Cliffs, we expect to realize immediate growth and a long-desired objective of a more diverse customer base, as well as more predictable cash flow generation due to the contracted nature of AK Steel’s sales of high-end automotive steel,” Goncalves said.

“Our track record of providing high-grade iron ore combined with AK Steel’s recognized ability to produce the highest quality steel grades, creates a highly complementary and compelling business model. We look forward to welcoming the AK Steel team into our organization and creating a unique company focused on executing value-enhancing opportunities for all of our stakeholders,” he said.

The agreement calls for AK Steel shareholders to receive 0.40 shares of Cliffs common stock for each outstanding share of AK Steel common stock they own. When the deal is completed, Cliffs shareholders will own approximately 68% and AK Steel shareholders will own approximately 32% of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis.

The fixed exchange ratio implies $3.36 per share of AK Steel common stock and represents a premium of roughly 16% based on the closing share prices of Cliffs and AK Steel as of December 2, 2019.

After the deal was announced Tuesday, Cliffs stock fell 11% to $7.43 a share in morning trading. AK Steel’s stock rose 7% to $3.08 a share.

The purchase of AK Steel marks the latest big move by Ohio-based Cleveland Cliffs, and comes at a time when parts of the steel industry are feeling the effects of U.S. steel tariffs, retaliation from U.S. trading partners and slowing demand for some flat rolled and tubular steel products.

Cliffs shed its coal operations several years ago, closed its exhausted Empire Mine in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in 2016 and expanded elsewhere.

Its United Taconite entity opened a $75 million Mustang “superflux” pellet plant in Forbes, Minnesota in 2017.

In September 2017 Cliffs bought the last 15% of the Tilden Mining Company it didn’t own in Michigan from U.S. Steel for $105 million. This year Cliffs invested $100 million to upgrade its Northshore Mining operation in Silver Bay, Minnesota so it could make “DR-grade” iron-ore pellets. Next year Cliffs is set to complete its new $700 million hot-briquetted iron plant in Toledo, Ohio.