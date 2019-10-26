A 36-year-old Clearwater County man died Thursday evening when he ran into his burning house to get his dogs, authorities said Friday.

First responders were called to the home on Roosevelt Street in the small town of Shevlin at 6:35 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. They found the body of Michael William Norgaard inside the burning home.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Norgaard arrived home to find the house full of smoke and called his sister, whom he asked to call 911, saying he was running inside to get his dogs out.

Agencies responding to the fire included sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from Shevlin, Bagley and Solway.

No foul play is suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said, but the state fire marshal will investigate and a University of North Dakota-Grand Forks forensic pathologist will conduct an autopsy.

STAFF REPORT