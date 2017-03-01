De La Salle High School students are being told to stay home Wednesday after a “potential security threat” was made against the school.
It was not immediately clear what the threat was, but school officials told students to stay home and that Wednesday would be an online learning day.
Students were told to check for assignments by 9 a.m., the school said in an announcement.
De La Salle is a private Catholic high school located on Nicollet Island in downtown Minneapolis,
