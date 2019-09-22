Members of St. Albans Church of God gathered Sunday to remember the life of RayVell Carter, a man they say was turning his life around when he was shot Wednesday night after leaving Bible study at the same St. Paul church.

Carter, 41, was a charismatic, gifted father who had been attending church regularly for more than a year when bullets rang out last week, said Rev. William Land, also Carter’s uncle.

“Many people ask me, ‘How do you cope?’ ” Land said to about 70 churchgoers. “If I focus on his death, I can’t appreciate his life.”

Carter, who was found next to his Bible, was St. Paul’s 20th homicide of the year. His death comes amid a spate of violence in the city, including three murders in nine hours during the first week of September.

Land urged the broader community not to retaliate, telling his congregation that hurting someone else could never make up for the pain of losing a loved one.

“Vengeance is the Lord’s,” he told the congregation, including several of Carter’s family members. “We don’t believe in retaliation.”

Valerie Land, the aunt of RayVell Carter, got a hug from parishioner Susie Hodges at St. Albans Church of God in St. Paul on Sunday.

Land said that in the days since Carter was shot, many people had called him to express disbelief that Carter had been killed near a place of worship.

“Would his death be less painful if it had happened somewhere else?” he said. “I don’t think so, either.”

Police say a gunman shot at a group — which included Carter’s young daughter — as they left St. Albans in the Summit-University neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. They don’t believe the shooting was random.

The victim’s father, who has a legal permit to carry, returned fire as his son ran away. Responding officers found Carter suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Carter died at the scene.

Rev. David Looney, who played guitar at the service Sunday, called Carter a “diamond in the rough” whose talents were just starting to show. Carter hoped to make it in the Christian rap world, he said.

“We didn’t know that God had other plans for his life,” Looney said.