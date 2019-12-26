Chisago County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday were searching for a man who they said fled with his 6-month-old child after forcibly taking him from his mother at a gas station bathroom.

Authorities found the child Thursday afternoon after requesting an Amber Alert. They are still searching for the father, 37-year-old Ben Tietz, who had fled with the child in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

According to deputies, the child’s mother was assaulted inside the vehicle on Interstate 35 and then again at a gas station bathroom in Wyoming, Minn.

Tietz then stripped the child from the mother and drove away in her vehicle. He does not have custodial rights of the child and is allegedly armed with large knives, according to the deputies.

The vehicle’s license plate is 572TZT.

Tietz, who has facial hair and weighs about 250 pounds, is wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt, according to authorities.

This story is developing. Check startribune.com for updates.