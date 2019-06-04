A man fatally stabbed his wife in their Duluth home during a fight that prompted their child to alert police, authorities said.

The attack occurred about 8:20 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of Chester Park Drive, police said.

Officers summoned by the child arrived to find a 40-year-old with bloodied clothing and a 41-year-old woman inside with multiple stab wounds, police added.

The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was in police custody pending charges.

Identities of the man and woman have yet to be released, and authorities have not revealed what prompted the fight.