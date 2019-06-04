A man fatally stabbed his wife in their Duluth home during a fight that prompted their child to alert police, authorities said.
The attack occurred about 8:20 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of Chester Park Drive, police said.
Officers summoned by the child arrived to find a 40-year-old with bloodied clothing and a 41-year-old woman inside with multiple stab wounds, police added.
The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries and was in police custody pending charges.
Identities of the man and woman have yet to be released, and authorities have not revealed what prompted the fight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man accused in hospital ramp killing ruled incompetent
A judge has ruled the man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp is not yet competent for trial.
Local
Child reports parents fighting; Duluth police arrive to find woman fatally stabbed
The man was hospitalized and put in police custody.
National
State claims board rejects software company's $14.3m claim
The Wisconsin Claims Board has rejected a software company's demand for $14.3 million for extra work building a new system to track state employee retirement benefits.
Local
Minivan driver dies in head-on crash in Rochester
Two people in the other vehicle were hurt.
Local
Man arrested after barricading in home with 3 children
Police say a man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in a Fond du Lac home with three children has been arrested.