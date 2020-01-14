A motorist was high and driving on a suspended license when he crashed into another vehicle in western Minnesota and killed his girlfriend, according to charges.

Braxton M. Anderson, 34, was jailed Monday after being charged in Chippewa County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and driving under the influence of an illicit drug in connection with the collision in August that killed 20-year-old Brittany L. Schulz, of Appleton, Minn. Anderson, of Montevideo, Minn., remains in custody without bail.

Going back less than three years, Anderson has been cited many times for various driving offenses in Minnesota. He has convictions for careless driving and reckless driving.

He also has recent cases pending after being caught twice for speeding, four times while driving without proof of insurance and twice for driving without a valid license. His license was suspended by the state at the time of the deadly crash, the charges read.

According to the criminal complaint:

Anderson was heading south on Hwy. 7/59 in Watson and made a sharp left turn toward the Watson Goose Bar in front of an SUV, which hit the car broadside.

A responding sheriff’s deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from Anderson’s car, where law enforcement recovered a glass pipe holding methamphetamine, marijuana and a 24-ounce beer can.

Anderson was taken to a Twin Cities hospital, while Schulz was declared dead at the scene. Both people in the SUV survived their injuries.

Blood test results from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in Anderson’s system.