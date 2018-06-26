A 56-year-old motorist was talking on her phone when she blew through a stop sign at a southern Dakota County intersection, broadsided a car and killed a passenger in the other vehicle, according to charges.

Lori J. Hoefs, of Oronoco, Minn., was charged Monday in District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash on Oct. 22, 2016, that killed 78-year-old Brenda K. Travis, of Rochester, Minn., and seriously injured her brother.

Hoefs told authorities at the time that “she had the phone on speakerphone but was holding it while talking to a friend” as she drove into the intersection, the criminal complaint read.

The charges added that Hoefs “did not stop, brake or make any evasive maneuvers prior to the crash.” Also, the complaint pointed out, she passed a sign ahead of the intersection warning her of the stop sign ahead, and the pavement has “STOP AHEAD” painted on it.

“This appears to be another example of distracted driving that tragically took another life and caused serious injuries on our roads,” said County Attorney James Backstrom.

Hoefs was charged by summons and ordered to appear in court on Aug. 6. Court records show no attorney yet for her, and she was not immediately available to respond to the allegations.

According to the charges, Hoefs was heading west on County Road 88 in Hampton Township late in the morning, and ran the stop sign at Hwy. 56. Her SUV struck the passenger side of the car, driven by 82-year-old Glen W. Travis, of Dodge Center, Minn. Brenda Travis was dead at the scene. Her brother suffered rib fractures and a broken pelvis.

The force of impact sent Travis’ car crashing into a third vehicle. Two people in that SUV suffered minor injuries.

Brenda Travis spent decades as a teacher, mostly overseas working for the Pentagon as an instructor of military dependents, according to her online obituary. Her career took her to Ethiopia, Germany, Turkey, Morocco, Japan and the Philippines. In her lifetime, she visited more than 100 countries.

She spent her childhood on a farm near Racine, Minn., attended a one-room schoolhouse near the farm for eight years and graduated from Stewartville High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College and a master’s from the University of Minnesota.