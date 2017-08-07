A 24-year-old man was charged Monday in the death of his 11-month-old nephew, whom he left alone in pursuit of getting high when a fire scorched an Iron Range home.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski, of Hibbing, was charged in St. Louis County District Court with second-degree manslaughter, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine in connection with the blaze Wednesday that killed Bentley Joe Lewis Koski in Tower.

Bonacci-Koski remains jailed in Virginia ahead of a court appearance later Monday.

About 7:40 a.m., flames were shooting out of a first-floor window and smoke was billowing from a second-story window when firefighters arrived at the house in the 800 block of N. 3rd Street.

A firefighter walked out of the home carrying the body of the boy, who was left in the care of Bonacci-Koski for the night while the boy’s parents were out, according to the charges.

When firefighters arrived at the home, Bonacci-Koski was not there, the criminal complaint read. Sheriff’s deputies caught up with Bonacci-Koski, who had stolen an SUV, 16 miles away in the woods in Pike Township.

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski

Bonacci-Koski told a deputy that he had left the boy alone for two hours in search of illicit drugs, the complaint continued. He soon saw firetrucks heading to the home of his brother, Cody Koski, and his wife, Krista Swanson. Bonacci-Koski said nothing to the firefighters and went to a bar in Tower before stealing the SUV, the charges added.

Authorities have ruled out arson as a cause of the fire but have otherwise not addressed how the blaze began.