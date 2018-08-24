A 28-year-old Burnsville man was charged Thursday with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping his former girlfriend as she slept in their child’s bed, then posting a video of the assault on Facebook.

Markeith Spencer faces four felony charges related to the July 2 attack, including one count each of terroristic threats, violation of a restraining order and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Spencer, who’s racked up four previous domestic violence-related offenses for violating no-contact orders, remains jailed in Scott County. Bail has not been set.

Two of Spencer’s ex-girlfriends — whom he has children with — now hold restraining orders against him. One woman from Savage filed an order for protection last spring that prohibited any contact by Spencer other than through e-mail to arrange parenting duties.

According the criminal complaint:

Despite the restraining order, the woman from Savage and Spencer were on their way to a casino with two friends to celebrate his 28th birthday on July 2. He began saying “some crazy things,” so the woman pulled into a parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings and Target in Savage.

That’s when he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, cocked it and threatened to kill her, according to the charges. (Authorities later determined that the weapon was a BB gun.)

Later that night, Spencer forced the woman to let him stay at her home. She slept in their child’s room.

Less than a week later, Spencer uploaded an explicit video to Facebook (now deleted) titled “Whitey’s Birthday Video” with the caption: “Don’t ever stunt on me hoe.” Whitey Spencer is his Facebook name.

When confronted by authorities, Spencer denied ever seeing the footage and claimed no knowledge of where it came from. He said that anything that happened was consensual.

On Aug. 17, detectives interviewed another one of Spencer’s exes who he’d recently been staying with. She confirmed that he bragged about the tape, according to the criminal complaint.

Spencer has previous felony convictions for terroristic threats and theft.