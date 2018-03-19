A hairstylist at an upscale salon in downtown Minneapolis molested a client during a haircut, telling her that his action was a “nice tip,” according to a criminal complaint.

Vincent B. Sechi, 30, of Bloomington, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the groping of a 23-year-old woman in Juut Salonspa in Gaviidae Common on Feb. 27.

An employee at the salon said Monday that Sechi no longer works there. Sechi has a state-issued cosmetology license, and no disciplinary actions are listed.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman said Sechi was assigned to cut her hair, and he instructed her to change into a robe. He washed her hair and gave her a neck and head massage.

Sechi started touching the tops of her breasts under her robe, “telling [her] that American women would not like that, but since [she] is French, it was fine,” the charging document read.

As pieces of hair during her cut fell on her upper chest, Sechi brushed the hair down and reached inside her bra several times.

Sechi also put his hand inside the woman’s bra and groped her breasts, “stating his action was a ‘nice tip,’ ” the complaint read.

In a statement to police, Sechi acknowledged reaching inside the woman’s bra at one point and “ ‘definitely overstepped,’ ” the court filing continued.

The complaint explained that a warrant was issued for Sechi’s arrest because he has ties to an unspecified foreign country. Messages were left Monday with Sechi seeking his response to the allegations.