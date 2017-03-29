An in-home day care provider was charged Wednesday with inflicting “severe and permanent” brain damage to a 13-month-old boy at her Eagan home.

Mariel A. Grimm, 33, was charged in Dakota County District Court by summons with first-degree assault in connection with the wounds suffered by the boy on Sept. 22.

Messages were left Wednesday afternoon seeking reaction from Grimm to the allegations. Her first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

“The baby survived,” a statement from the county attorney’s office read, “but suffered severe and permanent brain damage as a result of these injuries.”

County Attorney James Backstrom said that “abusive head trauma to infants and young children is a serious problem that often results in permanent brain injury or death.”

The criminal complaint pointed to no one witnessing the alleged assault. It also said the boy was fine when his was brought to the home in the 200 block of Copper Lane. Grimm was the only adult in the home, and no other children in the home had unsupervised contact with the boy. His identity was not disclosed in the charging document.

A check of the state Department of Human Services’ directory of current and former home day care providers did not include Grimm. Monica Jensen, a spokeswoman for the county attorney’s office, said Grimm was not licensed, but she did receive “swaddle training,” which is “offered to anyone.”

At one time, Grimm taught pre-kindergartners at Divinity Lutheran Church, according to a staff member at the St. Paul house of worship.

According to the complaint:

Grimm called 911 early in the afternoon and said the boy, who had been in care since he was 9 weeks old, was unresponsive.

She said the boy woke up crying about 8:45 a.m., and she changed his diaper, fed him and placed him in his pack-and-play before she began home-schooling her four children.

Again, the boy woke up crying, but this time he became stiff and unresponsive. Grimm said she tapped the sides of his face to get him to wake up, and when that didn’t work, she brought him into the bathroom and began splashing cold water on his face.

Grimm called the boy’s mother, who told her to call 911.

A child abuse pediatrician who examined the baby found no medical cause to account for his severe brain injury, which was consistent with abusive head trauma that which could not have been caused by a short fall or injury inflicted by another child in the day care.

The pediatrician also indicated that the boy’s bleeding on the brain suffered is an injury associated with actions such as a high-speed vehicle collision or if a child is violently shaken or thrown.