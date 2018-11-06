Change was in the air Tuesday in West St. Paul, where a mayoral seat and three City Council spots were up for grabs.

The elections capped a year in which the city manager resigned under council pressure, Mayor Jenny Halverson alleged sexism on the all-male council, and a male council member said gender had influenced the mayor’s appointments.

In the Third Ward, newcomer Wendy Berry, who denounced the alleged sexism, was challenging David Meisinger, a former mayor, for the City Council seat being vacated by Jay Bellows. Halverson chose not to run again, opening the mayor’s office to a contest between Council Members Dave Napier and Anthony Fernandez.

West St. Paul voters also were deciding whether to approve a half-cent sales tax, estimated to bring in $1.3 million annually. Council members said the tax was needed to fund street projects after the costly $46 million Robert Street reconstruction.

Dakota County Board

Dakota County voters had only one commissioner on the ballot, for the Second District seat covering West St. Paul, South St. Paul, Sunfish Lake and part of Inver Grove Heights. Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord, on the board since 2002, faced Todd Podgorski, a South St. Paul City Council member who also has served on the local school board. Gaylord is an attorney who served as South St. Paul mayor for a decade. In 2016, Podgorski, a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy, made an unsuccessful bid in the DFL primary for a state Senate seat.

Another try at Scott County Board

In Scott County, Joe Wagner was squaring off against incumbent Mike Beard in the race for the Third District Council Board seat. Wagner, a funeral home owner and longtime Jordan resident, served on the Scott County Board for nearly two decades in a different district before losing in 2016. He had to prove he lives in Shakopee in order to run for the Third District seat. Beard, a former legislator, has filled the seat for four years.

erin adler