Andrew Cecere U.S. Bancorp

Chairman, president, CEO

Total compensation: $14,143,362 for the year ended Dec. 31

Salary: $1,100,000

Non-equity incentive pay: $2,663,760

Other compensation: $44,243

Exercised stock options: $5,061,122

Value realized on vesting shares: $5,274,237

New stock options: 0

Total 2018 shareholder return: -12.4 percent

Note: The biggest change to Cecere’s 2018 compensation package was the elimination of stock options as a long-term equity incentive award. In prior years, Cecere and executives had been granted a mix of stock options and performance-based restricted stock units (PRSUs). The board’s compensation/human resources committee did not grant any stock options to Cecere or other executives last year.

But the grant date value of Cecere’s long-term equity awards increased in 2018 in part to recognize his first full year as CEO. To compensate for eliminating options, the committee granted restricted stock units in addition to PRSUs. So the grant date value of Cecere’s 2018 long-term equity awards were valued at $7.26 million. In 2017, Cecere was awarded long-term equity awards with a grant date value at $6 million, which included 102,251 stock options worth $1.5 million and $4.5 million worth of PRSUs.

Proxy advisory firms and institutional investors are increasingly voting against pay packages that include stock options as incentive awards. In 2017, U.S Bancorp’s shareholders gave the say-on-pay proposal, an annual nonbinding vote on executive compensation, only 74.7 percent support. It was a passing mark but a sharp drop from previous levels.

The board met with some of its largest shareholders during the year and as a result made the decision on stock options. After making that change and others, shareholder support for the say-on-pay proposal at last April’s annual meeting rose to 95.5 percent.

The Star Tribune counts the realized value of long-term equity awards and under that formula Cecere’s realized pay decreased 11.3 percent in 2018, mainly because his option gains in 2018 were nearly $3 million less than in 2017.

Cecere did get a 10 percent increase to his base salary rate to more closely align his salary with other CEOs in U.S. Bancorp’s peer group. Cecere also earned a 60 percent increase annual cash incentive bonus in 2018 as the company met 100 percent of the targeted incentive goals including earnings per share and pretax income.

Patrick Kennedy