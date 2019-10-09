Tod Carpenter

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Chairman, president and CEO

Total compensation: $8,964,371 for the year ended July 31, 2019

Salary: $970,192

Non-equity incentive pay: $673,215

Other compensation: $178,392

Exercised stock options: $1,416,184

Value realized on vesting shares: $5,726,388

New stock options: 172,025

Median employee pay: $34,680

CEO pay ratio: 181 to 1

Total fiscal 2019 shareholder return: 50%

Note: Bloomington-based Donaldson achieved record sales and earnings for fiscal 2019, but the technology-led filtration company didn't meet lofty goals for key financial targets tied to executive compensation. As a result, Carpenter and other executives earned smaller annual cash incentive bonuses for this year than they did the previous year.

Based on revenue, earnings and return on investment (ROI) goals executives earned from 51% to 69% of the targeted annual cash incentive award for the year.

But Donaldson's longer-term financial performance and the outperformance of its share price over the last several years helped to boost the value of previously issued long-term equity awards that Carpenter was able to realize in the last year.

So while Carpenter's annual cash bonus for the year decreased 58%, the realized value of his combined long-term equity awards increased from $2 million to $5.7 million.

The company's long-term compensation plan also looks at revenue and ROI goals over the previous three years and pays those awards in stock. In the fiscal 2017 to 2019 time frame, the company exceeded targeted levels, and Carpenter and other executives earned stock awards higher than the targeted goals.

