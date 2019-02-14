History harvest

The Minnesota African-American Heritage Museum and Gallery teams up with the Hennepin History Museum to take a deep dive into Black History Month. They will co-present a "history harvest" — a collection of African-American keepsakes and memorabilia from people around the Twin Cities. The tradition holds a special significance for museum co-founders Tina Burnside and Coventry Cowens, who first met at the annual History Harvest at St. Peter's AME Church in south Minneapolis, which Burnside organizes. The collaborative celebration celebrates both the museum they've created, and this month in particular. (Opening reception 1-5 p.m. Sat. Regular hours 1-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. & Wed.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue.; 1-8 p.m. Thu. Ends June 2. Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $5-$8. 612-870-1329 or hennepinhistory.org)

alicia eler