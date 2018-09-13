Carol Anderson, who won the National Book Critics Circle nonfiction award in 2016 for "White Rage" is longlisted for this year's National Book Award for Nonfiction for her new book on voter suppression, "One Person, One Vote."

She joins nine other writers on this year's long list. The short list will be announced in October, and the winner in November. Here's the full list.

Carol Anderson, "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy," Bloomsbury Publishing

Colin G. Calloway, "The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation," Oxford University Press

Steve Coll, "Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan," Penguin Press / Penguin Random House

Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple, "Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War," One World / Penguin Random House

Victoria Johnson, "American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic," Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

David Quammen, "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life," Simon & Schuster

Sarah Smarsh, "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth," Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Rebecca Solnit,"Call Them by Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)," Haymarket Books

Jeffrey C. Stewart, "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke," Oxford University Press

Adam Winkler, "We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights," Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company