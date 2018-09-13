Carol Anderson, who won the National Book Critics Circle nonfiction award in 2016 for "White Rage" is longlisted for this year's National Book Award for Nonfiction for her new book on voter suppression, "One Person, One Vote."
She joins nine other writers on this year's long list. The short list will be announced in October, and the winner in November. Here's the full list.
Carol Anderson, "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy," Bloomsbury Publishing
Colin G. Calloway, "The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation," Oxford University Press
Steve Coll, "Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan," Penguin Press / Penguin Random House
Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple, "Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War," One World / Penguin Random House
Victoria Johnson, "American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic," Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company
David Quammen, "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life," Simon & Schuster
Sarah Smarsh, "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth," Scribner / Simon & Schuster
Rebecca Solnit,"Call Them by Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)," Haymarket Books
Jeffrey C. Stewart, "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke," Oxford University Press
Adam Winkler, "We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights," Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.