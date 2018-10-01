JOE MAUER THE HOMETOWN TWIN

Age: 35. Born April 19, 1983 in St. Paul.

Family: wife Maddie; twin daughters Maren and Emily, 5. The Mauers are expecting in November.

High school: Cretin-Derham Hall. He was the Gatorade national baseball and football (quarterback) player of the year, and was also a two-time all-state basketball player.

Drafted: first overall, 2001. He turned down a football scholarship at Florida State to sign with the Twins.

Major league seasons: 15, six All-Star selections.

Position: played catcher until 2014, when he moved to first base because of concern over concussions.

Batting titles: 3, a major league record for a catcher.

Best season: 2009, American League MVP. Led majors in hitting (.365) with 28 home runs and 96 RBI in only 134 games and won a Gold Glove.

Playoffs: The Twins made the postseason five times during Mauer’s career. He was injured and missed the playoffs in 2004. In his four postseason appearances, he hit .275 but the Twins lost all 10 games.

Final game of 2018: Mauer was 1-for-4, doubling in his final at-bat and finishing the game playing catcher for the first time since Aug. 19, 2013.

Will he retire? “I’m not 100 percent sure,” Mauer said. “I want to make sure I have some time to take a deep breath and be behind that decision.”