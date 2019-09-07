Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY’S RESULTS

1 About 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Baktohertricks (Arrieta) 6.60 3.00 2.20

2 • She’s Fire and Ice (A. Canchari) 2.80 2.40

6 • Princess Renee (I. Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 1:32.22. Exacta: 4-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 4-2-6, $9.20. Superfecta: 4-2-6-1, $3.49.

2 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,540.

5 • Just Audacious (Roman) 7.80 5.60 3.80

1 • Ms Comedy Time (Hamilton) 10.00 6.60

4 • Oaklie Gal (Lindsay) 4.40

Time: 1:19.95. Exacta: 5-1, $31.30. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $150.90. Superfecta: 5-1-4-3, $109.01. Daily double: 4-5, $11.80.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,508.

3 • Western Berlin (Arrieta) 4.00 2.80 2.10

8 • Flash N Go (Butler) 4.80 2.60

7 • Madison’s Quarters (Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: 1:41.84. Scratched: Take Charge Gal. Exacta: 3-8, $8.80. Trifecta: 3-8-7, $11.35. Superfecta: 3-8-7-1, $6.23. Pick 3: 4-5-3/6, $15.25. Daily double: 5-3, $9.40.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,210.

4 • Diva Banker (Hamilton) 6.00 2.80 2.40

6 • Sass Machine (Eikleberry) 2.80 2.20

2 • Distinct Flirt (Lindsay) 3.80

Time: 1:11.71. Exacta: 4-6, $6.00. Trifecta: 4-6-2, $12.25. Superfecta: 4-6-2-5, $6.87. Pick 3: 5-3/6-4, $14.55. Pick 4: 4-5-3/6-4, $42.25. Daily double: 3-4, $7.10.

5 About 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

4 • Bruder Bob (A. Canchari) 6.20 3.20 2.60

5 • J P’s Pride (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10

1 • Command Code (Roman) 5.60

Time: 1:30.45. Exacta: 4-5, $7.40. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $35.50. Superfecta: 4-5-1-2, $49.98. Pick 3: 3/6-4-4, $9.30. Daily double: 4-4, $8.00.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

2 • Her Name is Um (Eikleberry) 4.40 2.60 2.20

1 • Delfina (Hamilton) 3.60 2.80

3 • Where’s My Lute (Arrieta) 4.40

Time: 1:19.87. Exacta: 2-1, $5.70. Trifecta: 2-1-3, $14.95. Superfecta: 2-1-3-7, $8.94. Pick 3: 4-4-2, $7.90. Daily double: 4-2, $7.20.

7 About 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,875.

9 • J P Rocker (Hamilton) 14.00 5.80 4.00

1 • Doc Curlin (Arrieta) 3.40 2.40

5 • Outrun the Posse (Harr) 3.00

Time: :56.95. Scratched: Impetu. Exacta: 9-1, $24.40. Trifecta: 9-1-5, $37.10. Superfecta: 9-1-5-3, $58.24. Pick 3: 4-2-9, $30.75. Daily double: 2-9, $19.50.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,550.

1 • Ta Kela Warning (Butler) 6.00 3.60 2.10

4 • Blackberry Brandi (I. Hernandez) 15.60 3.60

5 • Borealis Beauty (A. Canchari) 2.10

Time: 1:20.16. Exacta: 1-4, $51.70. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $39.00. Superfecta: 1-4-5-3, $24.65. Pick 3: 2-9-1, $21.95. Pick 4: 4-2-9-1, $86.45. Pick 5: 4-4-2-9-1, $199.85. Daily double: 9-1, $18.10.

Attendance: 3,486. Total handle: $358,145. Live handle: $118,571.

Johnny Love’s results: Saturday: 3-7 (.429). Totals: 174-564 (.308). Best bet: 20-59 (.339).