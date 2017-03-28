Orlando Ramos, one of three finalists for the superintendency of St. Paul Public Schools, had a personal bankruptcy in recent years that had not been disclosed to his potential school board bosses.

“I certainly would have liked to have known that,” board Chairman Jon Schumacher said when informed of the case by the Star Tribune on Tuesday.

Ramos, a regional superintendent for Milwaukee Public Schools, said the Chapter 13 filing came about at a painful time for him and his ex-wife. Their marriage had ended, he said, and the 2009 decision to file for bankruptcy protection came on the advice of attorneys.

Last week, the St. Paul school board met privately in small groups to narrow a list of 13 semifinalists to three finalists to be interviewed this week.

At the time, Schumacher said that he was confident that Ramos and the other finalists — Joe Gothard, superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District; and Cheryl Logan, chief academic support officer for the School District of Philadelphia — “are all qualified to lead the district.”

On Tuesday, the board chairman said it was “hard to say” whether the bankruptcy disclosure could have affected Ramos’ ability to make the three-person cut.

“I think he has a lot of strong qualifications,” Schumacher said.

In 2009, Ramos and his ex-wife filed for a Chapter 13 bankruptcy reorganization while they were living in California.

Four years later, they completed a court-ordered plan to pay creditors.

According to U.S. Bankruptcy Court records, they listed $252,785 in assets, and $555,270 in liabilities. Among the liabilities was $260,000 in student loan obligations. They fell behind on payments on three occasions, the documents show.

Ramos was a middle school principal in San Jose at the time of the filing.

Since then, he has held administrative positions in Illinois and Louisiana, and now in Milwaukee, where he supervises 26 high schools. Last week, he dropped a bid to become schools’ chief in Detroit when he made the list in St. Paul. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he is a finalist for the top schools’ job in Cincinnati, too.

The St. Paul, Detroit and Cincinnati searches are all being handled by Ray and Associates of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

On Tuesday, Ramos said that he took full responsibility for not advising St. Paul board members of the bankruptcy, adding, “It was not intentional, as in the age of the internet everything is accessible and available.”

He added there should be no concerns over his ability to oversee a $500-million-plus budget.

“Organizations have safeguards in place to prevent unrealistic overspending; thus, an elected board has the power of the veto to reject any budget that is not realistic,” he said. “I have balanced all budgets in all organizations which I have led.”

Ramos is scheduled to be in St. Paul for a community meeting on Wednesday night and will be interviewed by board members on Thursday and Friday.

Schumacher sees the bankruptcy as just one part of his story.

“Obviously, not everybody’s perfect, and you try to judge how it all fits,” he said.