Fay Nosow’s support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren was cemented during the presidential hopeful’s summer rally at Macalester College, and hasn’t been shaken by lackluster showings in early voting states.

Determined to change that course, Nosow will spend Monday knocking on 70 doors and making the case for the candidate she believes is the smartest and most capable. The work of volunteers and staff fighting for the six remaining Democratic contenders comes to a head Tuesday, when Minnesota voters go to the polls for the state’s first presidential primary since 1992.

“The stakes are high,” actress Ashley Judd told about 25 Warren supporters, including Nosow, who gathered for an intimate conversation in the atrium of a St. Paul office building atrium Sunday afternoon. She asked them to imagine it was the day after the primary. “Will I have wanted to make that last phone call? Knocked on that last door? Had that last courageous conversation?”

The sheer number of delegates across 14 states voting on Super Tuesday has traditionally made it a make-or-break moment for campaigns. The results will increase pressure on lower-performing candidates to drop out, particularly when it comes to campaigns competing with former Vice President Joe Biden for support from more moderate Democrats.

Among those moderates is Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who needs a breakthrough moment on Tuesday in her home state.

For former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the pressure reached a breaking point Sunday afternoon and he announced he was dropping out of the race.

But it’s unclear how much more the field will shrink ahead of the Democratic National Convention in July. A top aide to Warren predicted over the weekend that no candidate will emerge with a path to secure the majority of delegates needed for an “outright claim to the Democratic nomination” at the convention. After the South Carolina primary, where Warren came in fifth behind Buttigieg, she told supporters she was in the race for the long haul. Klobuchar, who came in sixth there, has also pledged to stay in the race.

“Traditionally Super Tuesday has really narrowed the field and has been a key part of the winnowing process, but this cycle has been different and there are so many candidates and the Democratic field seems so divided,” said Kathryn Pearson, a professor of political science at the University of Minnesota.

The results in Minnesota will determine allocation of 75 pledged delegates, a fraction of the 1,991 needed to secure the nomination. But the outcome could still carry weight, especially for Klobuchar, who is looking to score a win and add to her own delegate tally following sixth place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina. A recent Star Tribune/Minnesota Poll showed a close race between the Minnesota Democrat and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the current front-runner.

Klobuchar had planned to rally supporters in the Twin Cities on Sunday night, before embarking on a final campaign blitz through Super Tuesday states. But the event was canceled after protesters upset about the former Hennepin County prosecutor’s handling of what they believe was a wrongful conviction of a black teenager accused of fatally shooting a young girl in the early 2000s stormed the venue and refused to leave. Earlier in the day, Klobuchar told WCCO radio that she hopes her campaign’s message and record of winning in all corners of the state leads to victory over Sanders in Minnesota.

“Minnesota is of course key to me and I think it’s very important that people see there’s two tracks here,” she said. “I think that my brand of politics, bold ideas but ideas that bring people with me ... is key to beating Donald Trump and that’s the message I’ve taken across the country.”

For Sanders, a Minnesota win is a chance to show he’s held onto support from 2016, when he won the state’s caucuses in a landslide, and deal a blow to Klobuchar’s struggling campaign. The Vermont senator will make a final pitch to voters Monday night at a rally and concert in St. Paul. Supporters, buoyed by early state wins and leads in polls in delegate-rich Super Tuesday states such as California and Texas, spent the weekend knocking on doors and calling voters. They see his strength as a sign that the political winds are finally shifting in their favor.

“You hear a lot of the other people who are running for president this time around mirroring things he’s been saying for the last 40 years,” said Adeline Wright, a salon owner in Duluth who has campaigned heavily for Sanders. “What I like about Bernie specifically is there’s a real depth and understanding of this impact of unchecked capitalism on social justice issues.”

Minnesota Republicans also have a chance to go to the polls on Tuesday, though their primary is hardly contested. GOP ballots here offer just two options: President Donald Trump or a write-in candidate.

While the divisive battle over the Democratic nominee could continue through the July convention, Trump supporters are focused on November’s general election.

On Saturday, roughly two dozen Trump supporters gathered at a library in Savage to learn how to phone bank for the president. Former congressman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis fired up the volunteers before they began dialing potential voters.

Lewis talked up the president’s chances of being the first Republican to win Minnesota since 1972, which he said looks increasingly possible thanks to the slate of Democratic presidential candidates he likened to “the greatest collection of misfits since the Star Wars bar scene.”

The weekend event drew a mix of voters, including independents and even a group of high schoolers. Cannon Falls High School senior Ryan Schlichting, 17, was among them. He is interning for Trump Victory, a joint effort by the Republican National Committee and the president’s re-election campaign, and will turn 18 in time to cast his first vote in November.

“[Trump], more than anyone else, will work to make sure that government is a positive force in your life,” Schlichting, who is worried Medicare for All proposals would leave young people on the hook for high taxes.

It remains to be seen whether concerns over privacy will have a chilling effect on primary turnout in Minnesota. Information about which political party voters align with will be shared between the four major parties in the state: The DFL, GOP and two marijuana legalization parties.

Clergy, state and local government staff and others have raised concerns about their party affiliation becoming public, but attempts to change the state law ahead of Tuesday appear unlikely to succeed.

Staff writers Ryan Faircloth and Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.