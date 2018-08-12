Moving up

Doran Cos., Bloomington, named Tony Kuechle president of development. Kuechle joined Doran in 2015 as vice president of development and worked for Sherman Associates.

Trimble Transportation named Mark Botticelli chief technology officer, transportation. Botticelli joined Trimble in 2005 and was executive vice president and chief technology officer for PeopleNet. Trimble Transportation also named Keith Mader vice president of analytics, transportation and Trent Lezer senior vice president of technology at PeopleNet.

Snap Agency, Golden Valley, named Josh Kennedy vice president. Kennedy joined the company in 2015 as director of development.

On the move

SPEDCO, Arden Hills, named Jonathan Sage-Martinson chief executive effective Sept. 4. Sage-Martinson was director of the department of planning and economic development for St. Paul.

Anser Innovation, Burnsville, named Laurie Knutson president. Knutson worked for PwC, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, U.S. Bank and UnitedHealthcare. Anser Innovation also named Wendy Wiesman vice president marketing and customer experience, Omcare. Wiesman worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Transamerica.

Exclusive Aircraft Sales, Eden Prairie, named Nick Newby director of jet sales. Newby was senior vice president of sales for Quest Aircraft.

Hennepin Theatre Trust, Minneapolis, named Andrea Cournoyer director of public relations and communications. Cournoyer was communications director for the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs and worked for Plain Depth Consulting.

Knutson Construction, St. Louis Park, named Josh Cooper senior project manager for the Rochester office.

LS Black Constructors, Maplewood, named Josh Lester project manager.

On the board

SFM, Bloomington, named Karen Holt to the board. Holt is president and chief executive of Wilson-McShane Corp.

Minnesota Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics named to the board Deb Buchman, Southdale Pediatrics; Valeria Cristiani, Mayo Clinic; and Dawn Martin, Hennepin Healthcare.

Cultural Jambalaya named Mani Vang to the board. Vang is human resources director for the University of Minnesota’s College of Education and Human Development.









