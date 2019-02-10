TUESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. NorthEast Investment Cooperative, 1601 37th Av. NE., Columbia Heights. 612-370-9181.
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: “Fueling the Female-Centered Economy.” mnwin.org. 9-10:30 a.m. $34-$65. Downtowner Woodfire Grill, 253 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
CHAMBER MEETING: “Five Top Issues Facing Human Resources Professionals.” saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $30-$50. University of Northwestern, 3003 N. Snelling Av., Roseville. 651-223-5000.
MINNESOTA HIGH TECH ASSOCIATION EVENT: “Creating Sustainable Work-Life Harmony.” mhta.org. 4:30-7:30 p.m. $30. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Opportunities in O-Zones: A Primer for Busy Real Estate Professionals.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.
CHAMBER LUNCHEON: “Tracking Success: Google Analytics.” mplschamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. Normandale Lake Office Park, 8000 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington. 612-370-9160.
MINNESOTA-CHINA BUSINESS COUNCIL EVENT: “Succeeding at Trade in an Era of Trade Tensions.” tinyurl.com/deed2019. 5:30-8:30 p.m. $45. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley. 651-335-3467.
THURSDAY, FEB. 21
HEALTH UNDERWRITER ETHICS MEETING: “The Future of Employee Benefits and the Role Brokers Play.” emahu.org. 1-4 p.m. $35-$55. Rise by Elevation, 2200 Freeway Blvd., Brooklyn Center.
MULTICULTURAL MARKETING CONFERENCE AND AWARDS.: Aguilarproductions.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $175-$190. Neighborhood House, 179 Robie St. E., St. Paul. 651-665-0633.
