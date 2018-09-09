TUESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Greater Twin Cities United Way, 404 S. 8th St., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: “Getting Back to Business — Even When “Life Gets in the Way.” mnwin.org. 9-10:30 a.m. $34-$59. Downtowner Woodfire Grill, 253 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
THURSDAY
E-MAIL MARKETING STRATEGIES: Darin Lynch from Irish Titan will speak. saintpaulchamber.com. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $20-$40. Comcast, 10 River Park Plaza, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
MONDAY, SEPT. 17
SPEED NETWORKING: Tinyurl.com/speedmpls. 7-9 p.m. $21.50-$26. AC Hotel, 401 Hennepin Av., Mpls.
Mackay: Stay resilient and good things can, will happen
Successful people use confidence and courage to face defeat, slumps, failures, change and adversities of every nature -- and find a way to overcome.
How to prepare for a long work trip
Go in calm and confident, anchored in authenticity, and don't overpack!
How to change a troubled company culture
Any leader can develop ways to integrate new aspects of a culture, but this process of change will need lots of attention for a while.
Pipeline dumps 8,000 gallons of jet fuel into Indiana river
A Texas company says one of its pipelines has spilled more than 8,000 gallons of jet fuel into a river in the northeastern Indiana city of Decatur.
Despite Trump tweet, Ford says it won't make hatchback in US
Ford says it won't be moving production of a hatchback vehicle to the United States from China — despite President Donald Trump's claim that his taxes on Chinese imports mean the Focus Active can be built in America.
