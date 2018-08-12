TUESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Chamber and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Firefighters Hall and Museum, 664 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: “Networking Nightmares (and How to Avoid Them).” mnwin.org. 9-11:30 a.m. $34-$59. Downtowner Woodfire Grill, 253 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
WOMEN’S BUSINESS CERTIFICATION INFORMATION: tinyurl.com/ptac0818. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Procurement Technical Assistance Center, 2021 Hennepin Av. E., Mpls. 612-259-6571.
WEDNESDAY
MINNESOTA COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN LUNCHEON: “Government & Real Estate.” mncrew.org. 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. $45-$75. Hilton Minneapolis, 1001 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.
NETWORKING LUNCHEON: “Networking Dreams-Come-True: Share Your Networking Success Stories.” mnwin.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $34-$59. Minnetonka OffiCenter, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Minnetonka.
CHAMBER TALK: “A Conversation About Public Education in Minneapolis.” mplschamber.com. 8-9:30 a.m. $15-$20. Jax Cafe, 1928 University Av. NE., Mpls. 612-370-9116.
FRIDAY
CHAMBER MEETING: Alyssa Hawkins, director of giving programs for Minneapolis Foundation, will speak about trends in giving. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $15. The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-9117.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22
FRANCHISE SUMMIT: Presented by Faegre Baker Daniels. tinyurl.com/faegre2018. 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Aug. 22; 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Free. Radisson Blu Minneapolis, 35 S. 7th St., Mpls. 1-317-237-1289.
