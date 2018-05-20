Business
MONDAY
CONTENT STRATEGY CONFERENCE: confabevents.com. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Wed. $795-$1,495. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-1463.
TUESDAY
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the chamber for new members or those interested in membership. 3-4 p.m. Free. St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 N. Robert St., Suite 150, St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
WEDNESDAY
EXECUTIVE WOMEN'S COUNCIL LUNCHEON: "Women in Media." 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$45. Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Av. S., Mpls. 612-370-9123.
COMMON PITFALLS WITH U.S./CHINA NEGOTIATIONS: Strategies for more effective communication. Registration required. tinyurl.com/fredlaw2018. 8-10 a.m. Free. Fredrikson & Byron, 200 S. 6th St., 40th Floor, Mpls.
ONLINE INTERNATIONAL BRANDING: Ralf Weber from Germany-based M/E Brand Communication will speak. Presented by the German American Chamber of Commerce. Registration required. tinyurl.com/gacc2018. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Tunheim, 8009 34th Av. S., Bloomington. 612-865-4170.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAMS FOR WORKSITES: Presented by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. YMCA of Greater Twin Cities, 651 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-370-9160.
THURSDAY
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: Breakfast followed by three rounds of structured networking. saintpaulchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $20-$45. Neighborhood House, 179 E. Robie St., St. Paul. 651-223-5000.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
STRATEGIC PLANNING: tinyurl.com/strategic2018. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $575. Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth. 952-380-0778.
THURSDAY, MAY 31
NETWORKING STRATEGIES: Presented by Women in Networking. 8:15-10:30 a.m. $99-$129. Park Place East, 5775 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park. 612-708-6001.
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
PUBLIC AFFAIRS BREAKFAST: Members of the Dakota County legislative delegation will speak about the 2018 legislative session. dcrchamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $25-$45. The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. 651-288-9202.
PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM: Legislators will speak about the 2018 legislative session. mplschamber.com. 7:30-9 a.m. $35-$50. Hyatt Regency Bloomington, 3200 E. 81st St., Bloomington. 612-370-9116.
