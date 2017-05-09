Budget negotiations between Republican legislative leaders and DFL Gov. Mark Dayton stalled late Monday evening, as GOP lawmakers moved to push their budget bills through the House and Senate, rather than continuing talks with the governor.

With less than two weeks remaining before the end of the legislative session, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, had been meeting daily with Dayton to sort out their wildly different views on how the state should spend about $46 billion over the next two years. But late Monday evening, hours after the governor made new offers on a few pieces of the budget, GOP-run budget committees signed off on their proposals — signaling that they were ready to pass budget bills on the House and Senate floor, without further input from Dayton.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Daudt and Gazelka said they were "frustrated" with what they said was slow forward movement from the governor. Gazelka said the counteroffers Dayton provided on four budget bills Monday afternoon did not move enough toward Republicans' positions.

"Those offers were unacceptable," he said. "I think they were sincere first offers, but they were unacceptable and would not lead to getting done on time."

Republican budget plans call for using much of the state's $1.5 billion surplus to provide new tax cuts and credits, and reducing spending on the environment, health and human services and other areas. It eliminates a new prekindergarten program that Dayton counts among his signature achievements, instead prioritizing spending on scholarships for private or public preschools. Dayton's plan boosts spending on a number of programs he says will see increased demand, and includes smaller tax reductions.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the governor noted that he has been working with GOP leaders to sort out a compromise — and that Daudt and Gazelka had suddenly changed their plans, instead of coming back to the negotiating table with their own counteroffers, as they had agreed.

"Republicans are instead choosing to double down on their original budget bills with no compromises," he said, adding that he is "hopeful that those who are in legislative leadership have the ability, resolve and political courage to come back to the table so we can finish the job Minnesotans sent us to St. Paul to do on their behalf."

In a brief news conference, the DFL governor said he would continue to negotiate with Republicans despite their unilateral move to move forward with their budget bills without securing agreement with the governor on spending levels or policy. GOP leaders are scheduled to meet with Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Flanked by DFL caucus leaders, Dayton said he is "a little unclear right now what path they are going to pursue." The unexpected move to finalize their budget bills, Dayton said, "certainly changes the tenor" of the negotiations.

Daudt and Gazelka said they intended to attend the scheduled meeting with Dayton. Depending on how that meeting goes, Daudt said the Republican-majority House and Senate could take up the GOP budget bills at any time.

"These bills could come to the floor today, tomorrow — likely this week," he said.

Lawmakers are required to conclude the session by May 22. They must pass a budget — and get it signed by the governor — by July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

Star Tribune staff writer Ricardo Lopez contributed to this report.