The 36-year-old man who led police on a chase through two central Minnesota counties has died from a single gunshot to the head, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reported late Monday.

Last Tuesday, Joshua A. Ostrowski, of Browerville, led sheriff's deputies on a chase after they tried to stop him about "an ongoing investigation of suspected criminal activity," according to the BCA statement.

Emergency dispatch reported that he was driving a stolen vehicle, a 2000 Lincoln sedan registered out of Parkers Prairie, Minn.

During the chase, an officer reported that Ostrowski took shots at the officers. He then struck a tree in Cushing, Minn., according to law enforcement.

He did not follow orders to exit the vehicle, according to the BCA. "At one point, officers fired beanbag rounds to knock out the vehicle's back window, then fired chemical munitions [tear gas] into the vehicle," the BCA said.

Officers approached the car and found him injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the BCA statement read. A handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

The BCA investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Rochelle Olson