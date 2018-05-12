Can we get a unironic “cool, cool, cool, cool, cool,” over here? ‘Cause “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been just one day after being canceled by Fox.

And you can aim your gleeful “NINE-NINE” shouts at NBC, for being the one to bring it back. The Peacock announced Friday night that it had picked up the Andy Samberg-led sitcom for 13 more episodes.

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

The cast and creator Dan Goor also took to Twitter to express their joy over being renewed.

Talks that the sitcom was being eyed for a return elsewhere began just hours after the show fell victim to Fox’s pre-upfronts house-cleaning along with “The Mick” and “Last Man on Earth.” A Fox insider cited the network’s added night of “Thursday Night Football” and “a large portion of our new series renewed” as reasons for the trio of cancellations.

The news brought about an outpouring of support from fans who objected to the decision, including from Mark Hamill, Guillermo del Toro and Lin-Manuel Miranda — who encouraged his followers to tweet “#RenewB99” to save the show.

An individual familiar with the discussions told TheWrap Thursday that producers Universal Television received interest from multiple other networks and streaming platforms about potentially picking up a sixth season of the show.

According to the most current data from Nielsen, which includes a week of delayed viewing where available, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is averaging a 1.2 rating in the advertiser-coveted demographic and 2.7 million total viewers in its 8:30 p.m. Sunday time slot.

Those numbers planted it on the bubble for renewal this year, but it has been a critical darling since Season 1, so it was considered more than likely to be picked up by Fox again.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” airs on Sundays at 8:30/9:30 c on Fox — for now.

See the cast and creator’s tweets below.

More to come…

So happy to announce:



NBC IS PICKING UP BROOKLYN 99 for SEASON 6!!!

— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 12, 2018

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….



NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!



Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!

Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!

— Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

This happened because the fans of the show went berzerk. We can't thank you — or @NBC — enough. #Brooklyn99

— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR

— Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. ❤️????????????

— JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 12, 2018

SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!

— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 12, 2018

