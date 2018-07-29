A section of Kellogg Boulevard in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood is closed and some surrounding businesses are without water following a water main break on Sunday morning.

Crews were notified about the broken water main near Kellogg Boulevard and Wacouta Street around 9:25 a.m. Sunday and have been on site since working to fix the problem, said Steve Schneider, general manager for St. Paul Regional Water Services.

Workers were able to get the water shut off in about 40 minutes, but Schneider said it could be several hours before water service is restored to nearby buildings. Businesses without water by midafternoon Sunday included the nearby Hyatt Place hotel.

Schneider said crews are still excavating the area to determine what caused the main to break and open up a sizable hole in Kellogg Boulevard. He said excavation work is likely to take some time as workers drill through a foot of asphalt.

Drivers on Kellogg Boulevard will continue to see detours around the area throughout the day and the area immediately around the site of the broken main — near Kelly’s Depot Bar & Grill — is likely to be closed for an even longer period.

A Kelly’s employee said the bar opened shortly after noon Sunday, later than usual, but that the water is working fine.

A sinkhole caused by a water main break developed in front of Kelly's Pub in downtown St. Paul. St. Paul Regional Water Services was hard at work prepping the site for repairs.

It’s a different story, though, at the Hyatt, which has no water. The hotel is giving out free bottles of water to drink, and guests must also use that water to flush toilets, said Laticia Guertin, front desk manager.

The hotel’s 149 rooms were full Saturday night, Guertin said. Many people had finished up breakfast and returned to their rooms to get ready for the day when the water main broke.

A few were upset that they weren’t able to shower, she said, but most were understanding because they realized the hotel did not have any options.

“It’s out of our control,” Guertin said. “I mean, there’s like a sinkhole in the street.”

Staff writer Erin Adler contributed to this report.