A two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection in east-central Minnesota killed a high school couple in one of the vehicles, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. Saturday about 7 miles east of Mora at 195th Avenue and Rainbow Street, according to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding the crash, which involved a car and a pickup truck that came to rest upside down, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Emergency responders declared a teenage boy dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The young woman who was driving was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and died there.

The Braham School District identified the two as junior Gavin Butenhoff and senior Alexis Hasser.

"Gavin and Alexis are treasured members of our Bomber family," Superintendent Ken Gagner said in a statement. Hasser's activities at the school included playing varsity volleyball.

Butenhoff's twin sister, Grace, also attends Braham High School.

"I lost my twin brother. My best friend," she wrote on her Facebook page." I love you so much Gavin Butenhoff so much baby brother."

The school is scheduled to be open Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. "for students, staff and the community of Braham as a central gathering place," Gagner said. Licensed counselors and clergy will be there for anyone needing help.

"This is a time a deep sadness for our Braham community," Gagner added. "We offer our love and support for all those hurting."

An unspecified number of adults were in the other vehicle and were being treated at North Memorial for injuries they are expected to survive. Dispatch audio indicated there were two people in that vehicle. Their identities have yet to be disclosed.