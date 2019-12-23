A 12-year-old boy who was riding in his Amish family’s horse-drawn buggy when it was hit by a car in southeastern Minnesota has died, authorities said Monday.

Joe Mast was taken by ambulance Friday from the crash scene northeast of Prosper to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., where he died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The buggy’s driver, 56-year-old Menno Mast, and 9-year-old passenger Ezra Mast, suffered noncritical injuries. Three others in the buggy, 52-year-old Susie G. Mast, 12-year-old Susie M. Mast and 8-year-old Mary Mast escaped injury. The Masts’ home is about 2 miles northwest of the crash scene.

The driver of the car, Brian M. Schwingle, 42, of Mabel, and 12-year-old son Xander Schwingle were not hurt. Both had on seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

The car and the buggy were both heading north on Hwy. 44, when the car hit the buggy as Menno Mast was turning left at 401st Avenue, the patrol said.