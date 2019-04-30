A truck leaking chlorine has led to a lane and ramp closure on Interstate 35W in downtown Minneapolis.

The spill occurred about 8:30 a.m. on southbound I-35W near 11th Avenue. Authorities have closed the ramp from Washington Avenue to southbound I-35W.

Minneapolis Fire Department crews cleaning up the spill said a 50-gallon barrel of chlorine spilled. The spill has been contained, the fire department said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is on the scene hosing down the truck and the pavement.

The spill occurred inside the box truck, but some product did enter the sewer system., the fire department said.