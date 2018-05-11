“Blue Self-Portrait,” by Noémi Lefebvre. Art history and unreliable narrators! On a flight from Berlin to Paris, the narrator’s careening internal monologue probes ideas about fascism, art, capitalism and her relationship with a German composer. Cleverly provokes and rejects the idea of the male artist’s pliant female muse while exploring artistic freedom and the art and politics that shaped 20th-century Europe.
Daley Farr, bookseller, Milkweed Books
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. Send yours to books@startribune.com
