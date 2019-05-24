"The Blurry Years,"
by Eleanor Kriseman
This book reads like a dream. It's what I'm calling a sad beach read. This is a great dysfunctional mother/daughter story & the path you find for yourself in the midst of chaos.
Berit FREED, Milkweed Books
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers in the form of notecards pinned up in the store. Take a jpg of one and send it to us at books@startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
4 great Twin Cities patios to try right now
Patio season has finally arrived (we hope). Here are four Twin Cities spots perfect for a nice day.
Music
Classically trained Cantus singers hear 'masterpiece' in Joni Mitchell's 'Blue'
An all-male vocal ensemble connects musically, emotionally with the Joni Mitchell classic.
Stage & Arts
Meet the Minnesotans who helped bankroll Broadway's hottest new musical
These Twin Citians theater lovers invested in the hit "Hadestown."
National
HHS rolls back protections for transgender people
A new Trump administration rule would roll back sex discrimination protection for transgender people in health services.
TV & Media
No sign of fugitive who sought Facebook likes to surrender
Police in Connecticut say a fugitive has so far failed to honor an agreement to surrender once enough people responded positively to his wanted poster on social media.