“Dopesick,” by Beth Macy. I love it when gifted journalists do the work that allows them to convey to me the history and human story facts and timeline of something so crucially important to us as the opioid epidemic. But it works best when a truly inspired writer tells the story. It reads like suspense fiction — oh, that it were!

Martha Meyer-VonBlon, Birchbark Books

