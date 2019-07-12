“Dopesick,” by Beth Macy. I love it when gifted journalists do the work that allows them to convey to me the history and human story facts and timeline of something so crucially important to us as the opioid epidemic. But it works best when a truly inspired writer tells the story. It reads like suspense fiction — oh, that it were!
Martha Meyer-VonBlon, Birchbark Books
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers in the form of notecards pinned up in stores. Send us a jpg at books@startribune.com.
