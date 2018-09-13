Books published by the three Twin Cities nonprofit literary presses are on the longlist for the National Book Award for poetry. Jos Charles' "feeld," published by Milkweed Editions, Justin Phillip Reed's "Indecency," published by Coffee House Press, and "Eye Level," by Jenny Xie, published by Graywolf Press, are all in contnention for the prize. The short list will be announced in October and the winner in November.

The National Book Foundation is rolling out the long list announcements over three days. The long list for young adult literature and books in translation were announced Wednesday. The nonfiction list will be announced this afternoon, and the fiction list will be announced Friday.

Here is the long list for poetry:

Rae Armantrout, “Wobble," Wesleyan University Press

Jos Charles, “feeld," Milkweed Editions

Forrest Gander, “Be With," New Directions

Terrance Hayes, “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin," Penguin Books / Penguin Random House

J. Michael Martinez, “Museum of the Americas," Penguin Books / Penguin Random House

Diana Khoi Nguyen, “Ghost Of," Omnidawn Publishing

Justin Phillip Reed, “Indecency," Coffee House Press

Raquel Salas Rivera, “lo terciario / the tertiary," Timeless, Infinite Light

Natasha Trethewey, “Monument: Poems New and Selected," Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Jenny Xie, “Eye Level," Graywolf Press