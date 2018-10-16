Blake Hastings was appointed the president of Twin Cities property development firm Oppidan Investment Co.

Hastings, who had been the managing director of the Minneapolis office of real estate firm CBRE, will assume his new role at Oppidan on Nov. 1, the company said Monday.

Oppidan founder and owner Joe Ryan will remain as the chief executive of the firm.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Blake to our team," Ryan said in a statement. "Blake is a resilient leader with a wealth of industry knowledge who knows how to navigate the rapidly changing real estate markets."

Oppidan, which is based in Excelsior, has been involved in close to 100 projects across the country this year totaling $461 million.

Hastings will oversee Oppidan's strategic direction, expansion and operation to continue its growth in senior housing, mixed-use, office, industrial and other sectors.

"I stand ready to work with clients large and small to create value, shape the future and join them in continuing to enrich the communities we serve," Hastings said in a statement. "My time at CBRE was incredible. The company helped me grow my leadership skills to complement my transactional history. This ultimately allowed me to continue developing in my career and prepared me for this great opportunity at Oppidan."

In addition to his time at CBRE, Hastings also previously served as the senior vice president of the Cassidy Turley real estate firm in Phoenix, Ariz.