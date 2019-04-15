Many people get up too late or are simply too busy to make breakfast. Now, Bite Squad will cover the people who are even too busy to pick one up.

Starting Tuesday, Bite Squad will begin deliveries of breakfast items from about 30 restaurants in the Twin Cities.

The market is the second for Bite Squad to offer the early-morning service, which begins at 8 a.m. daily.

“Minneapolis is our hometown, so we’re really enthusiastic to roll out this offering here and we anticipate it being very well-received,” Kyle Hale, the company’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Some of the restaurants that will be participating include Hen House Eatery, Key’s Cafe & Bakery and D. Brian’s, all with downtown Minneapolis locations. The Freehouse in the North Loop, The Lowry and Uptown Diner in Uptown and Bunny’s Bar & Grill in St. Louis Park will also participate.

Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar and French Meadow Bakery & Cafe will also be part of the initial rollout. Bite Squad offers lunch and delivery service from several hundred restaurants in the metro area.

Consumers can access Bite Squad service through an app. If they are within range of a favorite restaurant, they can order food from the restaurant on the Bite Squad app. They generally pay the same price as on the menu plus a delivery fee that’s based on the distance a customer is from the restaurant.

Bite Squad started in 2012, part of a wave of app-driven lifestyle services that emerged as smartphones became ubiquitous.

After raising investment capital in 2015 and 2017, the firm went on a buying spree of about 40 food-delivery firms around the country. It grew to offer deliveries in cities in 18 states before it was acquired in December by Waitr Holdings Inc. for $321 million, one of the biggest deals involving a Minneapolis-based technology firm in recent years.

Bite Squad last month released updates of its app for Android phones and tablets, coming on the heels of an update for iOS devices last summer. The new apps came with better search functions and an easier-to-use order process.