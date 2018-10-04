The birds in Gilbert, Minn., are berry, berry drunk. Literally.

With the town buzzing about erratic avian behavior, the police chief in the Iron Range city of 1,800 residents took to Facebook this week to let the public know what was going on.

Turns out, it seems that the birds have been getting tipsy on fermented berries.

“The Gilbert Police Department has received several reports of birds that appear to be ‘under the influence’ flying into windows, cars and acting confused,” Chief Ty Techer wrote Tuesday. “The reason behind this occurrence is certain berries we have in our area have fermented earlier than usual due to an early frost.”

Techer’s post drew dozens of comments from area residents who had been wondering just what was going on.

“This explains why I have hit 7 birds with my car this week,” said Rebecca Rankila Warwas.

Cedar waxwings such as this one are among the few migratory birds that eat fruit, which has led to problems in Gilbert, Minn.

“I was going to say something ... but I thought I was crazy!!!” wrote Betsy Walli. “This has been happening to me!”

Tipsy birds aren’t unheard of, said Jim Williams, who writes the “Wingnut” bird blog for the Star Tribune. But since most birds don’t eat much fruit, the avain alcohol problem is limited to a few species, such as cedar waxwings and robins.

“Every once in a while you get a [fruit] tree that ferments,” Williams said. “It’s like drinking wine, I guess.”

Birds usually fly above automobile traffic and are alert enough to avoid cars when they encounter them. But add a dose of fermented berries, and the birds lose their edge.

“They’re flying low, they’re not flying very well,” Williams said. “It’s drunken driving, except they’re flying straight into people’s windshields.

“They’re behaving like drunk people.”