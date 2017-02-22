Amid passionate testimony and some protest, a House panel on Wednesday approved 10-to-6 two pieces of legislation that would increase criminal penalties for protesters that block freeways, public transit and airport access roads.

Sponsored by GOP Reps. Nick Zerwas of Elk River and Kathy Lohmer of Stillwater, the two bills have the backing of Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, signaling that the legislation has good prospects of passing despite fierce opposition to the measures.

“It really is a priority for our caucus,” Daudt said during a news conference before the Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee took up the legislation.

Zerwas and Lohmer both introduced their legislation by declaring the bills do nothing to change current law but rather increase criminal penalties to deter protesters from blocking roads. They shared anecdotes about constituents who contacted them to take action because past freeway protests impeded some people’s ability to travel for medical emergencies.

Zerwas’ bill would raise the penalty for obstructing traffic access to an airport, a highway or public transit from a misdemeanor to a gross demeanor. A gross misdemeanor could result in up to a year in a jail or a $3,000 fine, or both.

“A misdemeanor has not been a deterrent to keep people off of freeways, to keep people from closing down airports, so hopefully a gross misdemeanor will, where someone is actually booked and actually spends time in jail,” Zerwas said.

Lohmer’s bill creates a gross misdemeanor for public nuisances on highways, as well as highways within airport property.

Opponents say the measures would do little to deter protests that block highways and instead have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights. Opponents also say that while the intent is to ensure public safety, they said it would disproportionately jail and harm people of color, who make up a good number of those protesting police shootings of black men.

Zerwas and Lohmer faced pointed questioning by House DFL colleagues who asked for evidence that the measure would be an effective deterrent. The two GOP lawmakers cited anecdotal evidence and “basic common sense.”

Zerwas steadfastly argued that “If you block the freeway, you should go to jail.”

Virtually all of the testimony during 84 minute hearing on the bills was opposed to the two measures, heard simultaneously.

Teresa Nelson, legal director with ACLU-MN, said the bills “will have an unjustified chilling effect on speech,” Nelson said. “The prospect of facing a year in jail will likely deter a lot of people from participating in demonstrations, even demonstrations that have no intention of going out on a highway. It’s too big of a price for people to pay to participate in demonstrations.”

Nelson argued that raising the current penalty to a gross misdemeanor sends a message that “people who largely cause inconvenience to others should be punished the same as people who are found guilty of assault in the fifth degree, domestic assault — a second offense of domestic assault — false imprisonment, criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree and malicious punishment of a child.”

Nelson added: “Put simply, the punishment does not fit the crime.”

The hearing was mostly civil, but at times Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, and chair of the committee reminded those in the audience to not cheer or jeer during testimony and questioning.

The room erupted with screams of “shame!” after the measures passed along party lines.

Minnesota is among a growing number of states looking to curb large, disruptive protests. Measures aimed at toughening laws against demonstrators have been introduced in North Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Colorado, Virginia and Washington state as protests have proliferated in recent months over issues ranging from police shootings to oil pipelines.