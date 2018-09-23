The previously winless Bills had little trouble Sunday, winning 27-6 over the Vikings. They also had little trouble with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, sacking him four times, forcing a fumble and an interception in front of a stunned crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Did he like that? Probably not.

Afterward, Buffalo cornerback Tre White had a message aimed for Cousins that was caught on camera by WROC sports director Thad Brown.

Tre White sums up the day for #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0kIe727ZXg — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 23, 2018

The Vikings, now 1-1-1, have little time for this to settle. They're on the road at the L.A. Rams on Thursday.