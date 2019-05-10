schedule

Where: Bloomington, Ind.

At stake: Automatic NCAA bid

TV: Big Ten Network

Thursday's first round

G1: #5 Wisconsin 7, #12 Iowa 4

G2: #9 Illinois 9, #8 Nebraska 4

G3: #7 Indiana 4, #10 Penn St. 2

G4: #11 Purdue 4, #6 Rutgers 3

Friday's quarterfinals

G5: #5 Wisconsin vs. #4 Ohio State, 10 a.m.

G6: #9 Illinois vs. #1 Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

G7: #7 Indiana vs. #2 Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

G8: #11 Purdue vs. #3 Gophers, 6 p.m.

Saturday's semiFINALs and final

G9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11 a.m.

G10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.

G11: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.