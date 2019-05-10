schedule
Where: Bloomington, Ind.
At stake: Automatic NCAA bid
TV: Big Ten Network
Thursday's first round
G1: #5 Wisconsin 7, #12 Iowa 4
G2: #9 Illinois 9, #8 Nebraska 4
G3: #7 Indiana 4, #10 Penn St. 2
G4: #11 Purdue 4, #6 Rutgers 3
Friday's quarterfinals
G5: #5 Wisconsin vs. #4 Ohio State, 10 a.m.
G6: #9 Illinois vs. #1 Michigan, 12:30 p.m.
G7: #7 Indiana vs. #2 Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
G8: #11 Purdue vs. #3 Gophers, 6 p.m.
Saturday's semiFINALs and final
G9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11 a.m.
G10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m.
G11: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
PGA Championship, hole by hole
A hole-by-hole look at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, site of the 101st PGA Championship to be played May 16-19. Includes combined rank and scoring average of each hole from the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens:
Twins
Corbin shuts down Dodgers again in Nationals' 6-0 victory
No matter which uniform he's wearing, Patrick Corbin knows he has a good thing going against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Golf
PGA Championship, Bethpage Capsules
A capsule look at the four previous times Bethpage Black has held premium golf events:
Golf
Bethpage Black a beast, but only for 17 holes
The warning sign attached to a waist-high iron fence overlooking the first tee is there for a reason. The Black Course at Bethpage State Park is an extremely difficult course, recommended only for highly skilled golfers.
Twins
Peralta, Marte lift Diamondbacks over Braves 3-2 in 10
After playing 13 innings on the road the day before, a long game with a taxed bullpen was about the last thing the Arizona Diamondbacks wanted Thursday night.