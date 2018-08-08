South metro commuters are navigating around car vs. truck crash on eastbound I-494 at France Avenue. The stack up begins back at Hwy. 100.
 
Heading into Minneapolis on westbound I-94, drivers will feel the pinch from Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. At 8:45 a.m., here's the view from Riverside Avenue.
It's feeling mighty uncomfortable on northbound Hwy. 61 through Newport.  A new traffic shift on I-494 is resulting in the back up extending back to Glen Road.
 

Here are some current travel times at 8:45 a.m.:

North metro

Southbound 35W from 95th Avenue to downtown Minneapolis: 25 minutes

Southbound 35E from County 96 to I-94: 18 minutes.

Eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 15 minutes

Westbound 694 from 35E to Hwy. 252: 15 minutes. Eastbound is 15 minutes.

West metro

Eastbound 94 from Hwy. 101 to 494: 15 minutes

Southbound 494 from 94 down to 394: 12 minutes

Eastbound 394 from 494 to 35W via 94: 15 minutes

Southbound Hwy. 169 from I-94 to Crosstown: 15 minutes

Southbound Hwy. 100 from I-94 to Crosstown: 15 minutes

South metro

Northbound 35W from County 42 to Crosstown: 15 minutes    To downtown Minneapolis: 25 minutes.

Northbound Cedar Avenue from 35E to the Crosstown: 11 minutes

Northbound 35E from County 42 to downtown St. Paul: 18 minutes

Northbound 169 from Canterbury Road to 494: 15 minutes

Eastbound Hwy. 212 from Dell Road to Crosstown: 6 minutes

Westbound 494 from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 100: 15 minutes.  Eastbound 494 from Hwy. 169 to 35W: 11 minutes

Westbound Crosstown from Cedar Avenue to Hwy. 169: 13 minutes   Eastbound Crosstown from Hwy. 100 to Cedar Avenue: 15 minutes

East metro

Westbound 94 from Manning Avenue to downtown St. Paul: 13 minutes

Westbound 94 from 35E to the Lowry Hill Tunnel: 17 minutes.

Westbound Hwy. 36 from Edgerton Street to 35W: 6 minutes.

 
 
 

