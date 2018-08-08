South metro commuters are navigating around car vs. truck crash on eastbound I-494 at France Avenue. The stack up begins back at Hwy. 100.

Heading into Minneapolis on westbound I-94, drivers will feel the pinch from Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. At 8:45 a.m., here's the view from Riverside Avenue.

It's feeling mighty uncomfortable on northbound Hwy. 61 through Newport. A new traffic shift on I-494 is resulting in the back up extending back to Glen Road.