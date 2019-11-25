The cyclist who was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck Wednesday has been identified.

Alexander David Wolf, 30, of Minneapolis died Wednesday afternoon of numerous injuries from the crash, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Linden Avenue W. and N. 12th Street. Wolf was declared dead at the scene.

According to KSTP, dozens of people from a group called Safe Streets Save Lives gathered Friday evening near where Wolf was killed, creating a human wall along a bike lane.

The group says it wants the city to install more barriers to keep vehicles out of bike lanes.