Once a week, Mark Craig will get on and off the field quickly, then focus a spotlight on a player and a coach.

ON THE FIELD WITH ...

Danielle Hunter, Vikings defensive end

Question: What is one basic rule of thumb that a pass rusher must follow to be consistently successful?

Answer: "One basic rule as a defensive end is you want to protect your inside number. The O-lineman is taught to strike you in the chest. And as soon as they get your chest, they've won. So, always protect your inside number and keep on the edge of the guy. If you get your inside hand on him first, there's an 80 percent chance that you win. If he gets his on yours first, you are not going to win that pass rush. Unless the quarterback scrambles around or something."

OFF THE FIELD WITh ...

Aldrick Robinson, Vikings receiver

Question: Your bio says you're an "avid bowler" whose goal is to become a professional bowler one day. You've been playing since 2012 when you were with the Redskins. So, how good a bowler are you?

Answer: "I'm really good. My average is like 205. My best game is 290. No 300s. Not yet. I played in a couple leagues. My best league series was 740. I bowled good that day. … Guys tried to get me to golf. So I got some golf clubs, but I threw them away the next week. I couldn't do it. Too frustrating. Bowling, I found my niche. I do exceptionally well at it. I believe I can play with anybody. You can bowl until you're 60 or 70, or 80. It's something that lasts, and it's fun to do."

Spotlight player and coach

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers quarterback

The "FitzMagic" is dead in Tampa Bay. At least for now. Winston will make his first start of the season after a three-game suspension and serving as a backup against the Bears two weeks ago. The Bucs are coming off a bye and heading to Atlanta to face a Falcons team that's 1-4 and has lost three straight while giving up 43, 37 and 41 points. Winston could be looking at having to win a shootout since the Bucs rank 32nd in scoring defense (34.8).

Dan Quinn, Falcons head coach

The defensive-minded Quinn is overseeing the 31st-ranked scoring defense (32.6). Of course, it should be noted that four of his six best defenders — Grady Jarrett, Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal and Deion Jones — have missed time this season. Falcons owner Arthur Blank came out and acknowledged injuries as a legitimate reason for the team's surprisingly bad 1-4 start. Offensively, Quinn won't have guard Andy Levitre, which will make blocking Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy much more difficult.

MARK CRAIG