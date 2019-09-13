Shaking free

Fans of the soulful Southern-rock band Alabama Shakes won’t get to hear singer Brittany Howard’s first solo album, “Jaime,” until its release on Friday, the day after her show in St. Paul. Based on her riveting performances in the past, the pair of neo-funky singles already out, and the album’s deeply personal content — it’s named for her late sister and explores themes of racism and religion — the gig seems like a sure bet. She’s touring with an ambitious eight-piece band and throwing in a few cool covers, including a recent Prince song. Chris Riemenschneider

8 p.m. Thu. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $50-$75, etix.com.

The more than 100 artists in “Queer Forms” represent the broad span of LGBTQ history and identities. The walls, floors and sometimes ceilings of the Nash Gallery are covered with works of art. A darkened room offers six screens that play a rotation of 22 films. In “Live With It Awhile,” Ray Andrzejew­ski creates a little grieving nook out of dried palm tree leaves, offering a sweet and inviting contemplative space.

Alicia Eler

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue.-Sat., ends Dec. 7. Reception 7-10 p.m. Sat. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, Mpls. 612-624-7530 or cla.umn.edu/art/galleries.

Savana Ogburn Valentine’s Day Fantasy, 2017 Archival pigmented prints with found objects

Young women of a certain age are still suckers for the reunited Jonas Brothers. The eminently likable “Happiness Begins,” their first album in 10 years, shows that Nick, Joe and Kevin have grown up in many ways. The trio’s winning Minneapolis performance during the Final Four this year suggested the Jo Bros’ stagecraft has matured, too. Expect lots of new material, plus DNCE and Nick’s solo hits. With pop star Bebe Rexha and newcomer Jordan McGraw, son of Dr. Phil.

Jon Bream

7:30 p.m. Mon. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $40-$500, ticketmaster.com.

How do you dance when the world is on fire? Find out at Ananya Dance Theatre’s premiere of choreographer Ananya Chatterjea’s “Sutrajaal: Revelations of Gossamer.” The new work infuses social justice with vivid storytelling, using a style of contemporary movement that draws on Eastern classical dance and martial arts with vinyasa yoga. Longtime company dancer Renée Copeland composed the score, while Tish Jones and Douglas Ewart will join as guest artists.

Sheila Regan

7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat. The O’Shaughnessy, St. Paul. $19-$32, 651-690-6700 or theoshaughnessy.com.

Get an authentic experience of pioneer life in the mid-19th century, when Minnesota was in its infancy, during River Rendezvous at Pond-Dakota Mission Park. Encounter costumed re-enactors who take on tasks such as frontier farming and other trades. Learn wilderness skills and tour the restored 1856 home of missionaries Agnes and Gideon Pond. Play games and view American Indian dance performances.

Melissa Walker

4-8:30 p.m. Thu. Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington. $6, bloomingtonmn.gov.

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra begins a road trip around the metro area this week, visiting six different venues over 11 days. SPCO violinist Eunice Kim plays Saint-Saëns’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, and conductorless performances of music by Haydn, Mozart and Fauré are also on the menu.

Terry Blain

7.30 p.m. Thu., Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater; 8 p.m. Fri., Wayzata Community Church; 8 p.m. Sat., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. $11-$26, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.

One of the most storied living reggae legends, Jamaican producer/DJ/songwriter Lee “Scratch” Perry has worked with everyone from Bob Marley and the Wailers to the Clash and Beastie Boys. He is still grooving at age 82 and marking the 45th anniversary of “Blackboard Jungle Dub” — considered the first dub album — by performing it in full on tour, with help from New York’s Subatomic Sound System.

C.R.

7:30 p.m. Thu. Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls. $25, all ages, thecedar.org.

These are sober times, but any gig by the 1st John Philip Sousa Memorial Band of Edina is a way of finding something to smile about. Join the band in the first concert of its 2019-20 season, as it celebrates the music of “America’s March King” and his kindred spirits.

T.B.

7 p.m. Sat. Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington. $11-$17, 952-948-6500 or masonicheritagecenter.org.

The Twin Cities area’s oldest and largest restored prairie, Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, turns 50 this year. Of course, outdoor activities are the best way to commemorate the event. Take in the view with guided hikes and wagon rides. Study insects, make a work of art out of prairie seeds and see telemetry demonstrations. Artistic types can sketch the prairie, while others can walk the grounds and learn the history of the area.

M.W.

